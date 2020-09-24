Americus pastor, Housing Authority CEO beat COVID-19; little to no impact on services during bout with virus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus community leader continues to serve after battling COVID-19 for weeks.
George Edge is the senior pastor at The Restoration Church of Americus and the Housing Authority of Americus CEO.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in the spring and battled it and the symptoms for several weeks.
He said during his absence, there was very little to no impact on services at the church or the Housing Authority. It was the resilience of members and staff that made it all work.
“Because there were others who where there to continue until I made a full recovery from it,” Edge said. "The virus should not be taken lightly by no means as experiencing it myself and seeing some of the things that our staff went through.”
Edge said he and church members fed around 75 people with a single food drive they put on during the pandemic.
He said the Housing Authority of Americus has distributed masks and school supplies during the pandemic to residents within the public housing program.
Some of those masks were provided in partnership with Phoebe and the district attorney’s office.
Edge said the Housing Authority of Americus serves around 2,500 people. He said at the church, there are around 225 members.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.