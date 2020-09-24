Albany commissioners approve study into APD

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) will soon undergo an extensive operational study, thanks to recent approval by the city commission.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the study will benefit both the department and community.
“You know, I always talk about principle number seven: police are the public and the public are the police. The general welfare of the community is everyone’s responsibility, but the police department, we’re the ones who get paid full time, you know, to do that," said Persley.
In order to improve the general welfare in the Good Life City, Persley recently approached the city commission about conducting a study into the department.
“It’s kind of like looking under the hood. They get all of the information from us: our cost of service, information concerning crime statistics, and even down to personnel information, how we do our work scheduling, the processes we have for moving patients from the police department to the DA’s office, things of that nature,” said Persley.
The commission voted on the proposal Tuesday.
BerryDunn, a company out of Portland, Maine will conduct the study.
Persley said this company is unique in the fact that their study takes community input into consideration.
“Then they also do an extensive internal and external survey of the department. Internal with all the sworn and non-sworn personnel here, and external, government agencies, non-government agencies, and everyday citizens. So, they look at our processes, and what we’re doing, how we’re structured, and they provide recommendations and things that we need to start doing, stop doing, and keep doing," said Persley.
The study, which costs $68,000, will come out of the APD’s budget.
