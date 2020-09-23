Wetter and warmer into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a few patches of rain, it has been variably cloudy with highs upper 70s to mid 80s Wednesday. As a southerly flow returns warmer temperatures and rain chances return tomorrow and continue through the weekend.
With the fall chill relaxing near to above average temperatures takes over. Highs top low-mid 80s with lows in the mid-upper 60s low 70s.
Rain chances diminish early week as another cold front ushers in our next plunge of fall air. This brings a cool crisp air mass and a nice dry stretch.
In the tropics, very quiet with no tropical development expected the next 5 days. It’s the first time since September 7 there’s no potential activity in the Atlantic Basin.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.