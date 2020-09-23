Voices of COVID-19, Episode 3: From running a restaurant to battling coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The third episode features Nick Harden, owner of Big Nick’s restaurant in Valdosta. Harden was not only trying to keep his business going amid a pandemic, but he and his wife both contracted the virus.
Listen to the third episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.