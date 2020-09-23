Valdosta’s city officials take part in neighborhood walk

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Valdosta city leaders participated in a neighborhood walk on Wednesday.
With face masks on, the fire department, police, and city officials strolled the streets.
They went door-knocking to check if people had any issues.
The purpose of these neighborhood walks is to check if anyone has any problems in the area that the police can help with or the fire department.
If a person says their smoke alarm has issues, the fire chief can check it and replace batteries if needed.
Wednesday’s targeted neighborhood was in the Baytree and Azalea drive area.
The city’s spokesperson says locations vary by districts.
When picking an area, city leaders discuss if there are any problems in that location.
Police Chief Leslie Manahan says today’s neighborhood consists of mostly college kids and older residents.
She says most of the crime they see in the area are car break-ins. She says some tend to leave their car doors unlocked, thinking it’s safe.
“Pretty much everybody we talked to there hasn’t really been any complaints. The main thing, people are still just surprised and kind of a pleasant surprise too to see that we’re here to talk to them and find out what’s going on. They appreciate everything from the city and the fact that we do come out and do this," said Chief Manahan.
She says this is a good opportunity for them to meet people and they are more comfortable coming forward to report anything.
These walks were happening monthly but were put on hold due to the pandemic.
Now, they’ll take place once a month, but maybe more frequent in the fall.
