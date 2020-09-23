Tifton, Tift County near services agreement

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton City Council on Monday accepted Tift County’s plan for providing essential services “contingent upon further discussion of the dismissal of litigation,” thereby ending an impasse between the two governments.
“We’re finally putting a big issue – that we were battling for several months, actually years – behind us, and we’re able to move forward,” said Vice Mayor Wes Ehlers. “We’re about 90 percent of the way there. ... This is a new day; I’m really excited about what this means to the city and the county.”
Mayor Julie B. Smith said she was “very thrilled to see” the county’s agreement, which is “something we feel very comfortable with.”
The Tift County Commission proposed handling some services from the county’s general fund, such as EMS, non-emergency E-911 dispatching, recreation, and animal control. Road maintenance and construction would remain unchanged. The Tifton-Tift County Public Library would be funded jointly.
Also, the city could continue contracting with the sheriff for housing inmates, with the tax collector for city tax collection, and with the Tift County Board of Elections for municipal elections.
Several services were left in limbo after negotiations fell apart in June when a neutral mediator reported that both governments were at an impasse and could not agree on how to provide the services. Since then, city and county representatives have been working to reach an agreement.
The county proposed that with the joint Service Delivery Strategy, the city and county dismiss any claims unrelated to the water and wastewater systems. City officials said discussions will continue on dismissing claims.
“We need further clarification on what is actually being dismissed by both parties,” Smith said.
City attorney Rob Wilmot noted that water and services will remain an issue going forward.
“We know we’ve still got to fuss about water and sewer, but let’s resolve these other issues,” he said.
City Manager Pete Pyrzenski told the Tifton Grapevine that the action represents approval of the Service Delivery Strategy (SDS), which will be sent to the state Department of Community Affairs after some administrative language is cleaned up.
For a couple of years, the city and county have been attempting to reach an agreement on an SDS. Every 10 years, the state requires local governments to adopt a joint plan to detail what services – such as fire, water, animal control, etc., – are provided and who provides them.
