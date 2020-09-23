Player of the Week: Tylek Marshall

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to pick a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s player of the week features Tylek Marshall from Southwest Georgia Academy.
The Warrior dominated on the field against Calvary Christian, last Friday, going for 120 yards on 10 carries and 17 yards on one reception.
He also accounted for three of the Warriors touchdowns in their 45-24 victory over the Knights, the most touchdowns this senior has scored in a single game in his career.
Marshall says if they can maintain that focus, they accomplish big things this season.
“It felt good to know I was capable to do all of that with the team", said Marshall. "It felt good to get that win. The offensive line did pretty good opening up the holes for me, so I just ran through them pretty much. We’ll be pretty good if we just play our game and don’t let anything distract us and I think we’d be pretty good.”
Up next, the Warriors host Lafayette Christian this Friday.
