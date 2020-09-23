New devices added to track speed in Thomasville school zones

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is implementing a new device to track speeding in school zones.
Even though there are signs out, warning drivers before they enter the school zone, not everyone is compliant to the speed limit, police said.
That’s why they’ve introduced this automated system to encourage drivers to slow down.
“The main goal at the end of the day is safety. This is a way that we don’t have to babysit those schools zones constantly,” Cpl. Crystal Parker, TPD public information officer, said.
You may not see officers patrolling the end of each school zone in the morning or afternoons anymore. Instead, Parker said you may see something different tracking your speed.
“It looks like a little white cabinet that’s in our school zones and there’s cameras inside that captures the different lanes of travel," Parker said.
TPD partnered with Red Speed USA.
The Illinois-based company produces automated speed devices for school zones.
The device is already in use for a 30-day period, since school began.
During this time, drivers may receive warnings for speeding through the school zone.
On Oct. 12, citations will start to be mailed out directly from Red Speed USA.
“The company gets all the data from those speed cabinets, and they’re the ones that actually issue citations," said Parker.
The cameras will operate from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, making sure you’re driving the school zone speed during the posted and designated times.
“If the lights are flashing, then you know you need to be going the school zone speeds, not just the regular posted speed limits," said Parker.
The police department is able to see live video and read tags, and while the device will be used to slow down drivers, it can help in emergency situations.
“If you get, say a senior citizen or something who has dementia or Alzheimer’s, sometimes we get those people driving on the roadways. They might set out to just go to the store and end up hours away from home," said Parker.
Parker said if the car were to pass through one of the school zones, they could track it down through this device.
Right now, you can see the devices on East and West Jackson, South Broad and Clay streets.
Since officers will no longer need to patrol the school zones because of this device, Parker said it frees them up, giving them the ability to check neighborhoods, or do other speed enforcement in the city.
