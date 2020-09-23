Moultrie police searching for shoplifting suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is asking for the community’s help in its search for a shoplifting suspect.
Police said on Sep. 15, just after 1 p.m., a man entered Hibbett Sports and took several items before leaving the store.
The suspect had a medium build, was wearing a white t-shirt, black drawstring shorts and white tennis shoes, according to police. Surveillance also shows he was wearing a face mask.
Police said this is an active investigation.
If you any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131. You can also call the tip line at (229) 890-5449 or email tipline@moultriega.com.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.