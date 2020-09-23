Moultrie opens Northwest Park after renovations

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A park in Moultrie is now open after many improvements.
City Manager Pete Dillard said renovations were needed at Northwest Park.
Some include new picnic areas, fencing, a parking lot and two new basketball courts.
Dillard said they were able to use money from an insurance fund for the updates.
Dillard said overall, people have responded well and are already using it. He hopes people will take care of the new park now that renovations are complete.
“If you fix them up, clean them up and make it look nice, people take care of them. We had a lot of people say ‘this is great when my grandchildren come or if they’re here, they have somewhere to play’. And there are a lot of older people, teenagers, 20, 30-year-olds who, it just adds a lot. The whole idea is you bring up a neighborhood one area at a time," said Dillard.
Dillard said they’re hoping to continue enhancing other parks in Moultrie.
They hope to finish another park’s renovations within the next month.
