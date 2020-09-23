Moultrie Lions Club hopes to hold food distribution in Oct.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Lions Club is hoping to continue its food distributions in October.
The club hosted another distribution this month since starting them in June.
Brenda Arnold, organization treasurer, said they had 1,922 boxes filled with fruits and vegetables.
Arnold said they are waiting to hear back from the USDA to have a distribution in October.
She hopes they’ll be able to hold another one as there is still a need a great need in Southwest Georgia.
“I’ve received 10 text messages or emails just today: ‘are you doing distribution this weekend?’ That’s just how desperate it is. We’re just about begging to do one in October. We’re asking for just one," said Arnold.
Arnold said they’ve also taken boxes to certain families who aren’t able to get out.
She said she’s grateful to the USDA and all volunteers for making the distributions possible.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.