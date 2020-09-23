Loeffler introduces ‘Defending our Defenders Act’ bill

“The ambushes and attacks on our law enforcement must end, and they must end right now,” Loeffler said. “We have seen a steady increase in violent, ambush-style attacks and heinous killings of police officers with nearly 40 officers killed in the line of duty already in 2020 – a 20 percent increase compared to this time last year. Simply put, criminals who murder police officers deserve the harshest sentences our courts can offer. It’s time to draw the line, and my bill will hold cop killers accountable by doing just that.”