Gradually warmer and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy fall SGA! It was a near perfect start to the new season. Highs clouds and cool crisp air dominated the first day of fall. Despite the clouds rain stayed away. Tonight will be another cool one as lows fall into the low 60s. Gradually warming the rest of the week as highs top low-mid 80s with lows mid-upper 60s.
Enjoy at least one more dry day before remnants of Beta and a southerly flow pushes moisture back into SGA. Temperatures rise and isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday and continue through the weekend.
In the tropics, Beta is tracking along the coast of Texas with heavy rain. The system continues weakening but as it moves northeast remnant moisture spreads across the region.
Next week a cold front slides through with another plunge of drier and cooler air.
