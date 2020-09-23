The warming trend begins. We will reach the lower 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will rise too. Rain chances rise Tomorrow, with scattered showers and even a thunderstorm by the afternoon into the evening. The best chance of rain arrives Friday morning with the tail end of the remnants of Beta. Rain chances return to scattered levels after. The weekend will be seasonably warm with higher humidity. Rain chances ease early next week with successive cold fronts. The first one on Monday drops temperatures only a little. By Wednesday we cool much more.