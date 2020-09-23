Cleanup continues after tree smash through Sylvester family’s property

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -A Sylvester family is still doing work to remove a giant live oak tree that fell a week ago during Hurricane Sally.
Members from the Albany Chain Gang, along with the help of a volunteer who provided his skid steer to the team, was able to cut the tree into pieces on Saturday.
Albany Chain Gang officers told us the project was a massive one.
“Each branch was like a tree in its own. So cutting that up was like cutting up multiply trees,” said Teresa Knight, Logistics Coordinator with the Albany Chain Gang. "It was incredibly massive. It was very impressive, very impressive.”
The Albany Chain Gang found out about the tree after others notified them about our story.
It took them almost 10 hours to clean up most of the tree.
They told us they have made arrangements with Worth County leadership to come and pick up pieces of the tree.
Knight said they plan to go back this weekend to help finish most of the job.
The Albany Chain Gang is a non-profit and Knight said projects like this could not be done without donations and volunteers.
If you’d like to help the Albany Chain Gang, you can reach out to them at (229) 234-0038.
The Holden family told us they provided food to the around 20 volunteers who showed up Saturday.
They said an insurance adjuster is expected to visit their property sometime next week.
They are happy to report Mr. Peacock is still with them and, at this point, they don’t expect him to leave their home.
