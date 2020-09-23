Breonna Taylor: Protesters pack city streets following grand jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police and protesters clashed on city streets in the Highlands and downtown Louisville on Wednesday following a grand jury’s decision to clear two of the three police officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Taylor was killed when the LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant on her home on March 13.
Wednesday, a grand jury cleared Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, but, as many expected, charged Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment. Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged with three counts and had his bond set at $15,000.
WAVE 3 News captured video of officers and protesters clashing along a normally busy stretch of Bardstown Road in the Highlands. Watch that video below:
A short time later, a WAVE 3 News crew needed a security guard to calm down a protester who had confronted reporter Kaitlin Rust.
Earlier Wednesday, in anticipation of protests, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer imposed a 72-hour curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Only those going to work or church or seeking medical services are allowed out in the city during those times.
