Albany to spend $348K for sewer monitoring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After several costly and damaging sewer overflows in the last year, the City of Albany is buying a sewer monitoring system for its sewer lift stations.
Mayor Bo Dorough and Albany City Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday night with Kazmier & Associates for lift station telemetry upgrades to keep a check on sewer levels.
The deal is for $348,746 and includes all hardware, provisioning and one year of maintenance, according to city officials.
“The telemetry system assists in notifying the maintenance contractor and city staff of problems developing with our sewage lift stations,” said Albany’s Sewer Systems Superintendent Jeff Hughes. “This notification helps expedite appropriate response to avoid sewage spills and adverse effects on sewer service.”
City officials said the upgrades to the lift station telemetry will improve the system that monitors the 108 stations and sends alarms if any issues arise. It can reduce maintenance costs and drastically reduce response times for overflows, flooding and wastewater incidents, according to the city.
City officials said the system will solve problems before they become catastrophes.
Remote monitoring systems are a low-cost way to monitor critical conditions and immediately notify any readings outside of preset parameters.
