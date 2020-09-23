Albany leaders see increase in masks on the ground during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The COVID-19 pandemic created a new kind of litter popping up all over Albany.
City leaders said they’ve seen an increase in masks being tossed on the ground while seeing a decrease of gloves scattered out.
They believe the decrease is because people are wearing gloves less in public now.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful officials said littering is no laughing matter and you could find yourself in jail if caught.
"We can go to court. They can have up to a thousand dollar fine. They can pick up litter within a one-mile radius and if you’re a repeat offender you can serve jail time,” executive director, Judy Bowles said.
A newer program called the Code Rangers Program trains people to spot those who litter and create illegal dumpsites.
Albany police, Code Enforcement, and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful oversee it.
The training has been stopped for now during the pandemic.
You can still get your name on the list for when training starts back.
If you’d like to know more about the program you can call Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 302-3098.
Bowles said you can still report litterbugs or someone who’s creating an illegal dumpsite.
She said take down their tag number and make and model of the vehicle and call 311.
