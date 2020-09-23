Albany Coalition of Churches and Phoebe need your help planning new health center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Coalition of Churches is teaming with the Phoebe Putney Health System to start a community health center in East Albany.
However, they need you to answer some questions in a survey to let them know what the community needs are as they plan the new health care service.
Phoebe wants to repurpose the old Phoebe East Albany Clinic on East Oglethorpe and turn it into its first Community Health Center. They are partnering with the Albany Coalition of Churches to improve the health care services for the area.
But first, they are asking people to fill out a survey to know what the needs are of the community.
“Compile all this information to know exactly what they need to target,” said Berachah Fellowship Church Pastor Ron Smith.
Pastors said the survey will be completely anonymous and any device-friendly.
“With the survey, you can take multiple surveys on one device. That’s important because someone who doesn’t have access to the internet, you can proxy for them or actually submit on their behalf,” explained Agape Christian Worship Pastor Michael Odom.
Pastors said in their planning for the facility, Phoebe needs to know the treatments and health needs in areas that often face poverty and substandard living conditions.
“Yes, this is very needed. There are some people who don’t have the proper access to health care,” said Odom.
“High blood pressure, diabetes, you name it. So, therefore we want to target those areas first because the statistics show that in those areas, people are not getting the health and treatment that they need to stay healthy,” said Smith.
The pastors said Phoebe is working to get the East Albany Community Health Center open as soon as possible. And then they plan to open another one in South Albany.
The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 30, to participate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.