Thomasville’s 28th annual Pilau Dinner set for Election Night

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville History Center announced Tuesday that the 28th Annual Pilau Dinner happens on Election Night, which is almost here.
Pilau dinner tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or in-person at the Thomasville History Center, which is also the site of the event. The history center said the event is sponsored by Thomasville National Bank.
Prepared and served on the history center’s grounds over open fire in cast iron kettles, proceeds support the programs and preservation of Thomas County’s rich history, the history center said.
Held every year on Election Night, this year’s event will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Dinner will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. for takeout only. Tickets will be available online starting Sept. 25. Tickets are $10 each and plates include pilau, coleslaw, pickles, crackers, and dessert.
Last year was a record year for pre-sales and the history center said organizers hope to repeat that record again this year.
The history center is also looking for volunteers for the event.
“Preparing for Pilau and working on the serving line at the Pilau dinner is a great opportunity to work with other community members. The History Center is putting plans in place behind the scenes to make sure that volunteers can work at a safe social distance,” the history center said.
For more information on volunteering, call the Thomasville History Center at (229) 226-7664 or e-mail by clicking here.
