Police: 2 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a woman were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Barton Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
According to APD, the woman was seriously injured and the man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, a press release said.
Officers at the scene said they found two cars and two houses that were damaged from multiple rounds being fired in the area.
Police said there is no information at this time of what led to the shooting, but the case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
