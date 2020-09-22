Pelham family remembers loved one after shooting death; calls for violence to end

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends are calling for change in Pelham. This after 29-year-old De’Prince Florence was shot and killed.
Rosie Almond, Florence’s grandmother, said she watched her grandson take his last breath just one day after his 29th birthday.
While she’s in an unexplainable amount of pain, she’s begging for the community’s help.
“I loved my grandson. The way his life was taken away was not called for," said Almond.
A plea for help after her oldest grandson was taken by gun violence.
Almond said losing such a loving man like Florence is a pain like no other.
“He was like my little brother. Prince was something special. He always made you laugh. Even if he made you laugh, he always came back to make you laugh," Florence’s aunt, Cornetta Redden, said.
Still in shock and speechless, Redden said she’s remembering the good times they shared.
“Before he would leave a room, he would always tell everyone that he loved them. I’ll always remember that," said Redden.
“It really was a shock to the community. Especially the young people. They were so in love with him and he was a very loving person. I know he’s in heaven," Alice Griffin, a family friend, said.
Pushing through the heartache of losing Florence to a senseless act, his family and friends have a call to action for the community.
Griffin said the crime is out of hand, it’s time for everyone to wake up and stop the violence.
“I think about my elderly and the kids. They want to get out and play but there’s too much crime and too much shooting," said Griffin.
“Kids are not safe now. People just shooting. I’m afraid for my little kids. It could’ve been anybody’s child. Bullets don’t have a name on them," said Redden.
Now, Florence leaves his own children behind to gun violence.
Redden hopes this will be a wake-up call to put the guns down and bring out more love for each other, like she said her nephew did so well.
Florence’s grandmother is begging for anyone who knows anything about this to come forward.
“We will get justice. Justice shall come. Because I am praying and giving God the glory. My child did not deserve to die that way," Almond said.
Ronald Madeiras was taken into custody in connection with this case.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6003 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090.
