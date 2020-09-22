Flint River Fresh, Feeding the Valley looking for community garden volunteers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh and Feeding the Valley Food Bank are looking for volunteers to tend to the Good Life City’s community gardens and urban farm plots.
“If you are interested in sustainable agriculture, enjoy the outdoors, and want to support our mission to grow as much food as possible on these grounds for assisting families in need as well as supplying produce for hunger-relief organizations: please apply today,” the food bank said in a Facebook post.
Volunteers work independently and practice social distancing, according to Feeding the Valley.
