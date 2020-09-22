Cool to mild with some highs clouds Today. We have one more day of Fallish weather. Warmer, more humid weather takes over for the end of the work week. There will also be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of this will be from the remnant moisture of Beta. Rain chances ease some this weekend with warmer than average starts near 70 degrees and seasonably warm afternoons in the middle 80s. Our next cold front arrives Monday PM. Cooler and drier weather follows.