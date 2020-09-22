Fire Prevention Month education goes virtual for Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This year, Fire Prevention Month is going to look different for fire departments across the country.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fire department events and school visits have been put on hold.
Lowndes County Fire Department didn’t want to miss the opportunity to educate the little ones so they came up with an idea to shoot informational videos instead.
“We know for decades now there are children that have saved themselves through stop, drop, and roll which is something that is thought through fire prevention education,” Paige Dukes, Lowndes County manager, said.
Joined by Sparky, Lowndes County firefighters will be bringing educational videos to thousands of children in the community. The videos will be distributed to schools so teachers can play in their classrooms. It’ll also be available on social media so those learning at home can watch.
Dukes said this year’s theme is preventing kitchen fires.
“We also know the majority of fires can be prevented and we know our young people have been very instrumental in saving lives and dialing 911 in the past, so we did not want to miss the opportunity for them to get this year’s message which is how to prevent cooking fires,” said Dukes.
Kids like to get into the kitchen, and a lot of times, the fire department responds to fires for unattended cooking.
They hope this year’s theme will help highlight the importance of kitchen safety.
"Fire Prevention Month is so much more than just that message. It’s about the young people in our community being exposed to public safety.”
The fire department will have limited tours available and are prepared to work around any restrictions if schools would like in-person presentations.
Dukes said they are looking forward to next year, being able to do something more traditional.
For now, firefighters said they will miss seeing the kids.
