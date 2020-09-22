Complaint filed against Irwin Co. Detention Center sparks concern

“They can just reach out to any group that is a part of, you know, helping immigrant rights. They can get involved with that, they can sign petitions, they can donate, and they can get informed. Really and truly, that’s the biggest help, is for everyone to get informed and for everyone know what is going on. Once everybody knows about it, and they know it’s not right, you know, they’re gonna want to do something," said Herrera.