City commissioner: Mask mandate no longer in effect for Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mask mandate for the City of Albany is no longer in effect and it can no longer be enforced, according to Chad Warbington, an Albany City Commissioner.
Commissioners are, however, still encouraging people to wear masks in public, Warbington said.
Masks will also still be required in government buildings.
Warbington said the mandate was lifted because Albany’s COVID-19 case numbers fell below Gov. Brian Kemp’s criteria to allow city governments to enforce a mask mandate.
The concern, Warbington pointed out, is if a mandate will go back in effect if case numbers rise. Warbington said he will bring up this concern at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
“This is very good news," Warbington said. "It shows we are heading into positive trends. However, I still encourage people to wear masks and social distance. I will still wear my mask in public.”
Mayor Bo Dorough previously said that per the governor’s executive order, once the infection rate drops below 100 per 100,000 residents of a community or county, "then the mask ordinance can no longer be in effect.”
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.