1 charged with murder in Coffee Co. death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with murder in connection to a Friday night death in Coffee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Oscar Manuel Camacho, 71, was arrested on Saturday and charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes in connection to the death of Julio Cesar Morgado-Blanco, 57. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail, according to the GBI.
On Saturday, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 80 Strickland Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night about a call about a deceased person.
Deputies found Morgado-Blanco dead from gunshot wounds, according to the GBI. Another victim was found with gunshot wounds and he was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment. Morgado-Blanco was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.
The GBI said the three men lived at the residence as roommates.
The GBI said the investigation is active.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.