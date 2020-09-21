Team of the Week: Deerfield-Windsor Knights

“We had two possessions in the second half. They started the second half with an 11-minute drive and that can really take the sails out of you. We were able to respond with our own drive and score a touchdown. Coach Rhodes and they did a great job from there on out and holding them out of the endzone again. So, it really was a great team effort. We spread the ball out to a lot of guys, everybody is playing hard, the offensive line is doing a great job, and defensively we’re flying to the ball,” said McCrae.