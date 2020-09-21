Team of the Week: Deerfield-Windsor Knights

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights rallied against Southland Academy to pull off the win, last Friday.
Securing their second win of the season and defeating an old GISA rival.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
It was a coaching and defensive battle between the Knights and Raiders.
After three quarters the Knights trailed 12-7.
On the road, in the final quarter, Deerfield would respond with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion of their own to go up 15-6.
With just under nine minutes to play, the Knights are leading 15-12.
Head coach Jake McCrae told me it came down to their defense.
The defense certainly showed up, getting the turnover on downs to seal their lead over the Raiders.
McCrae said this victory needed everyone to happen.
“We had two possessions in the second half. They started the second half with an 11-minute drive and that can really take the sails out of you. We were able to respond with our own drive and score a touchdown. Coach Rhodes and they did a great job from there on out and holding them out of the endzone again. So, it really was a great team effort. We spread the ball out to a lot of guys, everybody is playing hard, the offensive line is doing a great job, and defensively we’re flying to the ball,” said McCrae.
This Knights will be on the road once again this Friday as they take on Tattnall Square Academy.
