2 Lowndes teachers awarded grants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lowndes County teachers were awarded grants for their “bright ideas.”
Lowndes High School teacher Joy Cowart and Clyattville Elementary School teacher Julie Love were awarded Colquitt EMC’s Bright Ideas Grant.
Cowart was awarded a grant for her project called “Laughing our Way to Literacy.” Love was awarded a grant for her project called “Read to Succeed for English Learners.”
Colquitt EMC began sponsoring the Bright Ideas Grants to “support teachers with funding to put their creative ideas into action,” the school system said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.