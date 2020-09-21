2 Lowndes teachers awarded grants

Good News (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | September 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 4:05 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lowndes County teachers were awarded grants for their “bright ideas.”

Lowndes High School teacher Joy Cowart and Clyattville Elementary School teacher Julie Love were awarded Colquitt EMC’s Bright Ideas Grant.

Cowart was awarded a grant for her project called “Laughing our Way to Literacy.” Love was awarded a grant for her project called “Read to Succeed for English Learners.”

Congratulations to Joy Cowart winner of the Colquitt EMC Bright Ideas Grant! Thanks for supporting our teachers Colquitt EMC! #OneLowndes

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Friday, September 18, 2020

Congratulations to Julie Love, Clyattville Elementary School, winner of the Colquitt EMC Bright Ideas Grant! Thanks for supporting our teachers Colquitt EMC! #OneLowndes

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Friday, September 18, 2020

Colquitt EMC began sponsoring the Bright Ideas Grants to “support teachers with funding to put their creative ideas into action,” the school system said.

