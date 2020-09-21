Lee Co. EMA: Creek levels dropping but still hazardous

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The creek levels in Lee County are slowly dropping, but county leaders said the waters are still hazardous.
On Sandy Beach Road, access to the boat ramp is still closed off to the public.
Deputy EMA Director Nikkie Celinski said that they are keeping a close eye on the water levels.
And even though creek levels peaked this weekend, and are currently dropping, Celinski said it is still not safe for people to be back out in the water.
“People need to be mindful that it might be declining, but it is still pretty high. Most people only get out unless it’s about three feet higher. So, we just want people to be mindful that the creek is high and can be very hazardous if they tried to venture out into it," said Celinski.
With more rain expected later this week, Lee County EMA leaders said they will continue to follow the National Weather Service’s predictions closely.
Celinski said the Sandy Beach public boat ramp will not reopen until code enforcement feels the water levels have fallen to a safe level.
