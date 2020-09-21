Fund assistance program available for farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By WALB News Team | September 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 3:28 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - President Donald Trump and Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue announced an additional $14 billion for agricultural producers impacted by COVID-19.

Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program begins Monday and will run through Dec. 11.

“USDA listened to feedback from producers and crafted a second program to better meet the needs of our farmers struggling through the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, including market and labor disruptions and other unforeseen costs associated with the virus,” Rep. Austin Scott said.

