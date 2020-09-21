ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High cirrus clouds, breezy and cool with delightful 70s this afternoon. Not much changes the next 24 hours. Fall arrives on a cool crisp note with lows in the mid-upper 50s Tuesday morning. A sun/cloud mix and rather pleasant mid-upper 70s through the afternoon.
As high pressure moves away and a southerly flow returns clouds thicken and rain takes over the latter half of the week. Isolated showers midweek become scattered and continue through the weekend. Not as cool with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the mid-upper 60s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Beta continues lashing the coast of Texas with heavy rain. Poorly organized Beta is expected to slowly move northeast bringing remnant moisture into the region later in the week.
