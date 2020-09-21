Dawson man offering reward for information on missing planes

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - If you frequent sites like Facebook Marketplace, you could help Glenn Brown find answers after planes were taken from his storage unit.
Brown recently moved from Albany to Dawson.
During the move, he says he stored 18 of his rare, miniature planes in a storage unit in Dawson.
After settling into his new home, Brown said he returned to find the lock broken on that unit, and 13 of the 18 planes missing.
Brown took to Facebook to ask for help in tracking down his prized possessions.
He said the outpouring support from people across the country has been uplifting.
“A lot of people have responded that they are on the lookout. I’ve had multiple pictures of planes sent to me, you know, wanting to know, ‘Is this yours? We saw this.’ I mean as far as, Panama City, Florida. Someone in South Carolina sent me pictures of some planes and somebody had for sale. And, unfortunately, none of them were mine. Anybody that does this hobby knows that they are almost like your children," said Brown.
The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office said no cameras captured any possible culprits at Affordable Storage, where the planes were housed.
Anyone with information is asked to call (229) 995-4488.
