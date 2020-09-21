Cairo teen enters national fishing contest

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Levi Singletary of Cairo, qualified to fish from the State of Georgia at the BBZ World Jr National Championship. He qualified by catching a 7.5 pounder and will be representing Georgia out of 51 other contestants.
Despite Covid knocking out most youth sports, Georgia has a new state champion. Levi Singletary nabbed the biggest bass at the state level, which propels him to national competition at Bill Siemantel’s Big Bass Zone (BBZ) Junior Championship presented by Bassmaster.
Singletary and 51 other anglers will travel from their home states to Idaho in early October for one of the world’s most prestigious bass tournaments for teens. Prizes total more than $300,000 and include five college scholarships, a $35,000 bass boat, fishing trips to the Amazon, Mexico, and more.
Young anglers across the country competed for seven months hoping to catch the biggest bass in each state. Those who did will compete to be the national champion at The Willows Club at Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Levi is thrilled to be among them and to represent Georgia. After entering at the Bassmasters Classic, Levi spent the next several weeks of quarantine fishing every day that he could. After catching several decent-sized entries Levi finally got the top spot. Fishing one morning with his best buddy Ben, Ben got a call that one of his life long mentors and friends had passed due to surgery complications. Both of them feeling down about their day decided to fish on for a little while longer, and as Ben was on the phone with another one of their friends, Levi got a bite from an almost 8 pound South Georgia monster.
After landing the fish the boys had Levi’s mom bring him his tape and number card to take pictures. “I’ve been fishing since the day I could walk. I have always been involved in my community and try to make a personal connection with my sponsors. My favorite part about fishing is the human relations. I love talking to my hometown fans and all of the company owners.”
Singletary is proud to also represent his sponsors Nichols Lures, Bass Cat Boats, and Denali Rods. While he prepares for Idaho, he is available for interviews and feature stories before departing October 1.
