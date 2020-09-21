Albany police investigate Sunday night shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) officer responded to a shooting call on Cedar Avenue, near South Slappey Boulevard, just after midnight Sunday night.
They found a man wearing only gym shorts, bleeding on the ground near a Buick Century.
Several bystanders said that he had been shot in the buttocks, and had several other gunshot injuries. EMS took the man, who is not being identified by WALB at this time, to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Several shell casings were discovered in the parking lot, according to an APD incident report. Witnesses told APD they heard several gunshots and hit the floor. When it stopped, they saw a black, four-door vehicle stopped in the entrance/exit shortly before leaving the scene traveling east on Cedar Avenue, the report states.
A friend of the victim said she ran downstairs and looked out of the window and saw his car going in reverse in the grass on the west side of the parking lot, and ran outside and pulled him out.
Police said the victim said he was in the process of going to the store when he saw a black vehicle backed into a parking space with the lights on. He said he was in the process of traveling past the car, an unknown man jumped out of the front passenger side wearing a black hoodie tied around his face and black shorts and opened fire, the report states.
He put his car in reverse and tried to get away, but was hit by bullets several times. He said he did not know who shot him, and he had never seen that car before, the report states.
This case remains active and under investigation, according to police. If you have any information on the shooting, call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.