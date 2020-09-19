Tybee Island prepares for potential flooding as tides rise

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island is preparing for any flooding that could occur due to the extremely high tides that are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says the high tide happening after 10 p.m. Saturday night, and Saturday morning around 11 a.m. could be up to 10.6 feet.
The National Weather Service says this is considered a major flood stage. This is the highest tide Gillen says they’ve seen in a few years. City officials say they’re unaware of the impact the tide will have on Highway 80. When Highway 80 was repaved last year, Gillen says it was designed in such a way to keep water off the road up to a 10-foot tide. This is why city officials say they will be keeping an eye on it and are prepared if flooding occurs.
“We’ve seen less frequent times that the water actually even gets on the shoulder of the road, but tonight at high tide we could see water across the entire road," Gillen says. "Our police department in conjunction with the county will be monitoring that highway and if necessary, we’d shut it down until the water recedes.”
If the highway does have to close temporarily and someone has a medical emergency the city will work with the coast guard to handle it. The city has also closed Ally 3 because of a washout and it will be closed until they see what the tide cycles do to the area.
