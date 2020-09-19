Game of the Week: Thomasville @ Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Bulldogs, a top ten team in Double A, traveled to Cairo looking to win back the Syrup pitcher for just the third time under head coach Zach Grage.
Another big South Georgia battle, fitting of our Game of the Week.
A rivalry that has been around since the early 1920′s, the Dogs hold the edge in the series 41 to 28.
But since 2016 each side has taken two.
Cairo winning that pitcher a year ago, Thomasville wants it back and both sides, know just how important this game is.
“You know it dates back a long time, it’s a big history and a lot of our kids know their kids and things like that so it’s a big game for both teams, both communities.” said Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney. “You know we have a trophy on the line and everything else so uh it’s definitely something that we want to win.”
“They’re in a situation like we were last week, I feel like they’re talking about a must win type of situation, it’s a home game, we are their biggest rival, I think that’s what folks around here will tell you.” said Thomasville head coach Zach Grage. "You look at the longevity of this rivalry and like I said the old school crowd, uh it’s a lot like Moultrie, Valdosta, is that long South Georgia hate, this is a big big deal here in Thomasville.
Two sides both looking for a big week three win and kickoff is set for 7:30pm.
