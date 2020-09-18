Week 3: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week is the battle for the Syrup Pitcher! The Cairo Syrup Makers are looking for their first win of the season as they fight to keep the pitcher in their possession. But the Bulldogs are looking to take the pitcher home to Thomasville for the first time since 2018.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Thomasville @ Cairo
- Oakleaf High School (Fla.) @ Lowndes
- Crawford County @ Lee County
- Bainbridge @ Valdosta
- Houston County @ Coffee
- Thomas Co. Central @ Wakulla (Fla.)
- Americus-Sumter @ Worth County
- Berrien @ Bacon County
- Turner County @ Fitzgerald
- Hawkinsville @ Baconton
- Pataula Charter @ Miller County
- Randolph-Clay @ St. Anne-Pacelli
- Seminole County @ Brookwood Schools
- Terrell County @ Atkinson County
- Wilcox County @ Schley County
- Irwin County @ Cook County
- SGA @ Cavalry Christian
- Westminster Schools @ Westwood
- Valwood @ Savannah Christian
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Southland Academy
- Tiftarea Academy @ Bulloch Academy
