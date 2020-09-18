South Georgia couple indicted on child porn charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta couple was indicted on numerous child pornography charges in federal court Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Jayson Wright, 34, and Kara Wright, 31, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Macon. Jayson was charged with six counts of production of child pornography. Kara was charged with three counts of production of child pornography.
The indictment claims the couple “enticed four minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed.”
An investigation found the two were possibly involved in the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts of America from August 2015 until recently, according to Peeler’s office. The investigation also found Kara was possibly an assistant Scoutmaster.
“The defendants were originally arrested on state warrants from Lowndes County, Georgia, followed by a federal criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Georgia,” Peeler’s office said in a release. “They are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and were arraigned before the Honorable Jason B. Libby in the Southern District of Texas on September 17, 2020.”
The couple waived their identity hearing and reserved their detention hearing upon returning to Georgia.
“The defendants remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, and it is unknown at this time when they will be transferred to Georgia,” Peeler’s office said.
Peeler’s office said they are encouraging parents and guardians of those involved in the Scouts during the Wrights' time, or came in contact with the Wrights to contact either the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.
“It is imperative that parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with these individuals speak to their children, and reach out to investigators at Homeland Security or Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with any concerns,” Peeler said. “We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with HSI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, as we all work relentlessly to protect the safety of the children in the Middle District of Georgia.”
WALB is working to get copies of the Wrights' mugshots and a statement from the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts of America.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.