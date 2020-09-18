Trending drier and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s cold front passed with very little fanfare. Behind the boundary drier and cooler air is filtering into SGA. You’ll feel the change in temperatures starting Saturday. Readings will run about 10° lower as highs top mid 70s. A rather gloomy day as clouds hang around with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Look for more sunshine Sunday although a cloudy/cool start low 60s look for more sunshine with highs mid 70s.
Delightful fall conditions are on tap as the cool dry stretch extends through next week. Enjoy unseasonably cool temperatures lows mid-upper 50s and highs low-upper 70s.
Area creeks and rivers are rising from tropical rains the past few days. Earlier estimates have been lowered to lower levels on area waterways.
In the tropics, the Atlantic Hurricane Season remains very active. Three tropics systems were named in the Atlantic Basin Friday. Tropical Storm Wilfred, which took the last name on the list, and Tropical Storms Alpha and Beta. Tropical Storm Alpha formed near Portugal and Tropical Storm Beta in the SW Gulf of Mexico. All named storms the remainder of the season will be named from the Greek Alphabet.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.