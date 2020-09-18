Terrell Academy continues to celebrate big/little tradition

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell Academy recently celebrated one of its long-standing traditions…big brother and big sister reveal!
But this year, they had to keep social distancing in mind.
According to kindergarten teachers Dianne Gay and Marilauren Nelson, the tradition started years ago.
Each year, a kindergarten student is matched with a high school senior as part of a mentorship program.
During the first weeks of school, the teachers facilitate a meet and greet event with the two grades.
Teachers watch how the students interact with one another, then pair them, based on similarities and preferences.
The matches are kept a secret from the kindergarten through fourth-grade students.
Then, the big brothers and sisters get inside boxes, tents, or behind sheets, and surprise their little sibling.
The teachers over the program say this tradition goes beyond fun.
“Our kids, they love it. They love meeting their big brothers and sisters and seeing them around campus. They look up to them a lot. And they build a relationship that lasts a long time, even after the seniors graduate and move off to college," said Marilauren Nelson and Dianne Gay, Terrell Academy Kindergarten Teachers.
Terrell Academy shared a video of this year’s reveal on their Facebook page. So far, it’s gotten over 2,000 views.
