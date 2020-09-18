Phoebe releases weekly COVID-19 numbers

“After several weeks of positive news, we saw a slight increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions this week. While it’s too early to tell if this is a trend, it is concerning," Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. "We endured substantial increases in the weeks following the July 4th holiday, and we hope to avoid a repeat caused by Labor Day gatherings. It is another reminder of the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings and close contact with others.”