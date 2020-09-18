Phoebe releases weekly COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top health official said the hospital system has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
On Friday, the hospital system also released its latest weekly COVID-19 numbers.
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 41
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 7
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 803
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 145
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 40
“After several weeks of positive news, we saw a slight increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions this week. While it’s too early to tell if this is a trend, it is concerning," Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. "We endured substantial increases in the weeks following the July 4th holiday, and we hope to avoid a repeat caused by Labor Day gatherings. It is another reminder of the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings and close contact with others.”
Steiner said as the COVID-19 fight continues, there are several healthcare observances this week.
“We celebrated World Patient Safety Day, we commemorated National Healthcare Environmental Services and Housekeeping Week and we recognized Neonatal Nurses Week," Steiner said. "All three commemorations allowed us to thank members of the Phoebe family for their crucial service to our community throughout this pandemic and to focus on our commitment to put safety first every day.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.