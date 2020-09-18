Over $33K raised for GSW’s Day of Giving

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) recently raised over $33,000 for students and staff.
This was from their second-ever Day of Giving.
This year, the university surpassed its goal of $25,000 dollars.
Most of the donors this year were alumni.
School leaders said they are proud to be putting the money towards students and staff.
“Just so pleased with that number. So pleased with the energy and the enthusiasm from our community and we absolutely plan to do it again next year and years to come,” said assistant VP for Advancement at GSW, Stephen Snyder.
The money will go towards the school in a variety of ways.
Those ways will be in construction projects, scholarships, and student engagements.
Over 130 donors gave to the school this year.
