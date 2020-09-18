Moultrie police issues scam warning

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department (MPD) is issuing a warning to residents after receiving several reports of a scam, according to a Facebook post by the department.
MPD said some residents say they are receiving calls from someone who claims to be from the police department demanding payments be made right away on prepaid cards.
The department said police will never call you and demand payment.
The scammers are also making up stories and details of a “case” that you’re “involved” in to scare residents into sending money, according to the post.
MPD also said they will never give out specific details of an ongoing investigation.
If you get a similar call, police say hang up, and call 911 or visit the department to report it.
