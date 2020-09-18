More participants needed in Albany antibody study

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Do you think you might have had COVID-19, but you’re 100 percent certain?
Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer with Augusta University Medical Center, says that they are looking for specific people to do their antibody study at the Albany Civic Center.
“The individuals that live in those different zip codes, and that being 31701, 31704, 31705, 31707, 31721, we have target numbers established for each of those zip codes. So when people call to schedule their antibody test, then we will automatically track how many people we already have from that area.”
They have a goal to test 3,200 people.
2,000 of those people work for the Dougherty County School System.
The rest are going to be people just like you.
“We have some paperwork that needs to be completed at the top, and we try to keep that to a minimum. And then the individual would be taken into an area where they will have their blood drawn. And after having their blood drawn, then we would ask them to fill out and participate in the study component, which is a survey. And that is a series of questions about their health, about what symptoms they might have had, what those symptoms are, a little bit about where they work, and what their exposures have been.”
After the study was over, one participant said it was no big deal.
She agreed to go on camera but did not share her name.
“It was fairly easy and safe process. It was definitely social distancing. Everything was sanitized and you could see that it had been sanitized," the participant said.
To start the registration process, call (706) 721-4905 to schedule your appointment.
