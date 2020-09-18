More participants needed in Albany antibody study

“We have some paperwork that needs to be completed at the top, and we try to keep that to a minimum. And then the individual would be taken into an area where they will have their blood drawn. And after having their blood drawn, then we would ask them to fill out and participate in the study component, which is a survey. And that is a series of questions about their health, about what symptoms they might have had, what those symptoms are, a little bit about where they work, and what their exposures have been.”