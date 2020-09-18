Lee Co. leaders concerned about rising creek levels

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Emergency Management officials are urging homeowners along the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee Creeks to stay aware over the weekend.
There could be minor flooding after all the rain from Hurricane Sally, which brought four to six inches of rain to Southwest Georgia.
“Our concern right now is just the rising level and just to make the residents that live along the creeks just aware the creeks are rising and they need to be aware of where they’re at,” Captain Tony Newsome of the Lee Co. Fire Department.
They are concerned about homes along these roads, Creekside Drive, Cypress Point Circle, Canuga Drive, Northampton Road, and River Bridge Drive.
Thursday morning they went to homes to let residents know about the rising water levels.
“We’re just asking them to be aware. Just to keep watch of it. Most of the people that live on the creek know what the creek’s going to do, so they’re aware of it. It’s just the newer people that are on the creeks that may not be as familiar with what the creek may do.”
He said there’s always the possibility of debris in the water.
Officials are asking residents to secure watercraft.
Lee County officials expect the Kinchafoonee Creek to crest Sunday afternoon around 16 feet.
They expect the Muckalee Creek to crest at around 15 feet.
