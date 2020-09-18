Health and wellness event to be held Saturday in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - September is National Recovery Month in Georgia.
In light of this, Georgia Pines Community Service Board in Thomasville will host a health and wellness event on Saturday.
Georgia Council on Substance Abuse chose the organization to host this event.
The manager at the Peer Recovery Center, Christopher Sheffield, said they will provide free COVID-19 antibody testing and promote multiple pathways to recovery.
Four people will also speak on their journey to recovery.
“It’s not only for individuals who are working their recovery programs, but it’s for anyone. An advocate for someone, for individuals who want to get to know more about recovery. Because it’s important. There’s another side of this monster that’s quite beautiful, and it’s called recovery,” said Sheffield.
Sheffield says they want to promote everything involving living as healthy people.
The event takes place at Cherokee Lake Park on Covington Avenue from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
At the event, they urge social distancing and mask-wearing.
