Church leaders holding 'massive’ Day of Prayer Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -One Albany woman is asking for residents to come together to unify the city on Saturday.
She is asking everyone to do so Saturday during a “massive” Day of Prayer.
It will take place in an empty lot on the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard, next to Krispy Kreme.
It will be hosted by the Jesus Save All Ministries.
Leadership told us they expect around a hundred people to attend including officers from the Albany Police Department.
Tailita McCrary is the founder of Jesus Saves All Ministries.
“If we come together as a whole as a city, I believe if we pray together as a city we’ll stay together as a city,” said McCrary.
It will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m.
If you can’t join them, they are asking pastors, business owners, and others to stand in front of their establishments and pray with them.
They are also asking people to stand in front of their homes and pray with them on Saturday morning.
Saturday’s event will involve social distancing and you are asked to wear a mask.
