Boys & Girls Club holds grand opening for new teen center

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie-Colquitt Boys & Girls Club’s new teen center is now open.
The Teen Center in Moultrie is the organization’s first in the area.
It will solely be for teenagers.
CEO Joseph Matchett said this center was much needed as an invaluable part of the community.
He said it will be open longer than normal, after-school hours to accommodate the age group.
Barbara Jelks is a founding member and also on the board of directors.
She said the building was used as a youth center when she was young.
She’s happy it’s going to be used to benefit the community.
“It has been used by the community for various events. I can truly say this is going to benefit the community in a very meaningful way because anything that we do to help our youth and promote them is good for the community,” said Jelks.
Matchett said the site will also give teens, not involved in extra-curricular activities, a place to go after school.
The Student National Medical Association at P-COM Moultrie will partner in mentoring the teens at the center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.